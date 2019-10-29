Gender Reveals: Popular and at times potentially dangerous

IOWA (NBC News) — It’s a colorful way to make the big announcement — boy or girl? But as these gender reveals become more popular, they’re also becoming more outlandish, and sometimes, dangerous.

56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer was killed at a gender reveal in Iowa.

The family was trying to make the announcement with colored powder, but officials say they used gunpowder and metal tubing to set up the surprise, “inadvertently” creating a “pipe bomb.”

Officials said, “It blew apart and one of those pieces in it, unfortunately, hit the individual and caused death.”

In 2017, an Arizona man shooting at a powder-filled target, parked the sawmill wildfire, burning 47 thousand acres, costing millions in damage.

A reveal of a baby boy sent passengers scrambling to safety.

Officials said, “There’s plenty of other methods to do this. The volatility of of any type of explosive device is just it’s not worth it.”

An important reminder to prevent a joyous moment from turning tragic.

