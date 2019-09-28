Georgia man wants answer after Amazon delivery truck drives through his front lawn

Posted:

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) –A Georgia man is angry after he received a delivery from Amazon.

He says it’s because the delivery truck left more than his package behind.

The surveillance video above shows how the driver first pulled up to the Villa Rica home and then drove around the driveway and onto Michael’s front lawn.

The driver got out, dropped off the package, and then surprisingly drove onto more grass before she finally left the neighborhood.

In response, the representative apologized for the delivery and wrote,

“At Amazon, we pride ourselves in being the world’s most customer centric company. Regrettably our delivery partner couldn’t meet our high standards in this instance. We expect our delivery partners to conduct themselves in a professional manner and we handle this type of situation seriously.”

At this time, Amazon’s public relations department has not responded to the issue.

