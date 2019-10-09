Good boy! Dog saves South Carolina veteran during house fire

National News
Posted: / Updated:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man says a house fire would have ended his life if it weren’t for his four-legged friend.

News outlets report that Curly the dog saved Brian Rand on Monday morning by waking him during a house fire.

Rand says Curly nudged and pushed him until he woke up. He says he walked into the hallway, saw heavy smoke and immediately grabbed Curly to run outside.

Half of Rand’s home was destroyed but firefighters were able to save Rand’s medals from his service during the Vietnam War. Rand says the roof would’ve collapsed on him if Curly hadn’t awakened him.

Rand says he went to an animal shelter three years ago looking for a small dog. Instead, Rand says the 70-pound (32-kilogram) Curly picked him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Young girl living in the heart of Georgia's peanut country undergoes immunotherapy regimen to minimize her risk of a deadly reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young girl living in the heart of Georgia's peanut country undergoes immunotherapy regimen to minimize her risk of a deadly reaction"

Racist rant in Florida over gum wrapper littering

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racist rant in Florida over gum wrapper littering"

The Grand Hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grand Hotel"

dog cage intruder

Thumbnail for the video titled "dog cage intruder"

assault allegations

Thumbnail for the video titled "assault allegations"

Pride flag burned at church in NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag burned at church in NY"

Chad Dodge weightloss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Dodge weightloss"

Keegan Jacob Freeman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keegan Jacob Freeman"

shooting plot at Oklahoma fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting plot at Oklahoma fair"

Birthdays 10-9-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-9-19"

Frankenstein Backdoor theatre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frankenstein Backdoor theatre"

Breast cancer NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer NBC News"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News