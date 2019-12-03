Good Samaritan stops alleged car thief

FORT LAUDERDALE (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspected car thief in Fort Lauderdale was stopped in his tracks by a good Samaritan, armed with a gun.

Carlos Sandi works at a shop that customizes Jeeps. Early Saturday morning he was helping customers when he became part of a police chase that was caught on camera.

When the vehicle crashed, Carlos took out his gun, pointed it at one of the crooks, ordering him to get on the ground.

His quick thinking gave police a chance to catch up and cuff the suspect.

Carlos has a concealed weapons permit and training with firearms. He said, he knew exactly what to do, protect the patrons.

Sandi said, “honestly the thought didn’t cross my mind. We had small children on the lot. We had customers on the lot. So for me, it wasn’t a question. I just acted.”

Sandi said he pulled out his firearm and told the man “you need to stop, get on the ground and not move.” He then got him on the ground then zip tied his hands behind his back.

The other suspects in the car ran away, but Carlos said police were able to arrest them as well.