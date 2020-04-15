1  of  2
Breaking News
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Google ‘Doodles’ honor all on the front line of coronavirus pandemic

National News

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

Screengrab from Google

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Google Doodles are recognizing all of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the remainder of April.

The iconic header on Google’s search engine changes daily (sometimes hourly). Google says the latest series is to “honor many of those on the front lines” fighting against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Google Doodle showed its appreciated to all public transportation workers.

You can look through all Google Doodles in this archive.

Image from Google

Wednesday’s Doodle will recognize all package, shipping and delivery workers.

Image from Google

On Monday, March 13, Google recognized the millions of grocery story workers.

Image from Google

Last week, the Google Doodle collection included recognition to doctors, nurses, emergency service workers, researchers, scientists, custodians, sanitation workers and farmers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News