Governor to enact 2-week shutdown to curb COVID-19 spread

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that the state will be entering a two-week shutdown to help control the spread of COVID-19. Starting Monday, Nov. 16, dining at restaurants, gyms, salons, and other “nonessential” businesses will have to close their doors. The new rules will be in effect until November 30.

Two-week Shutdown Update

Food and drink establishments may provide curbside pickup and delivery services; on-site dining is prohibited.

Close-contact businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, gyms, group fitness classes, tattoo parlors, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, esthetician clinics, tanning salons, guided raft tours, guided balloon tours, bowling alleys, ice skating rinks, and personal training services – must reduce their in-person workforce at each business or business location by 100% through Nov. 30 for the duration of the public health order.

Close-contact recreational facilities such as indoor movie theaters, indoor museums with interactive displays or exhibits and other similar venues, miniature golf, arcades, amusement parks, aquariums, casinos, concert venues, professional sports venues, event venues, bars, dance clubs, performance venues, go-kart courses, automobile race tracks, adult entertainment venues and other places of recreation or entertainment – must remain closed.

Retail spaces that are identified as essential businesses may operate in a limited fashion.

"Big-Box" retail spaces may not exceed either 25% of the maximum occupancy as determined by the relevant fire marshal or more than 75 customers in the business space at any given time, whichever is lesser.

Essential retail spaces shall limit the sale of medications, durable medical equipment, baby formula, diapers, sanitary care products and hygiene products to three items per individual. These retail spaces must close each night at 10 p.m. and may reopen beginning at 4 a.m.

Houses of worship may hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not be used as a venue for non-religious events. "Houses of worship" may not exceed either 25 percent of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed building or 75 individuals at any one time, whichever is smaller.

Outdoor recreational facilities such as outdoor golf courses, public swimming pools, outdoor tennis courts, ski basins, youth programs, youth livestock shows, u-pick produce operations and corn mazes, horse racing tracks, botanical gardens, outdoor zoos, and New Mexico state parks – will close for through Nov. 30 for the duration of the public health order.

Indoor malls are closed.

During Friday’s update, the governor stressed its time to stay home again and only leave when it’s essential. She says New Mexico is at its breaking point. “We know that our hospitalizations have risen more than 200% over the last month. We recorded 182 COVID-19 deaths over the last two weeks… to put that in perspective the two weeks prior, the state recorded 75.”

The governor says after the two-week shutdown ends on Nov. 30, the state will implement restrictions county by county. Restrictions will either stay in place or be lifted, depending on the case county where you live. “We believe this creates incentives for people but really bolsters the ability of community members and will partner more successfully local government and other economic leaders in those counties to assist in making sure that the state successfully blunts the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The governor also says the vast majority of spread is happening at family gatherings. She says no more than five people in a group should be gathering. She also reminded families to not gather or travel for Thanksgiving.