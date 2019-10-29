Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

Grandfather of toddler who fell out cruise ship window charged with manslaughter

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Chloe Wiegand. Courtesy Wiegand Family

(NBC NEWS)— Authorities have arrested the grandfather of the 18-month-old toddler who fell out a Royal Caribbean cruise ship window during the Indiana family’s trip in July.

Puerto Rico’s Justice Department ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello Monday for the negligent manslaughter of his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, according to NBC New York. Anello placed Chloe near an open window he thought was closed when her family said she fell out of the ship’s 11th story in July.

Chloe’s parents, Alan and Kimberly Wiegand, said they didn’t understand why there would be an open window so high up on the ship and that the cruise line created “a tremendous safety hazard that cost our child her life.”

Chloe’s mother defended Anello in an interview with Today, explaining that he often held Chloe up to the glass at her older brother’s hockey game so she could bang on the glass. Kimberly Wiegand insisted that the grandfather has never put her children in danger.

“He was extremely hysterical,” she told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie in July. “The thing that he has repeatedly told us is, ‘I believed that there was glass.’ He will cry over and over and over.”

She said that Anello was extremely distraught over the accident.

