GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Robber drags woman down escalator

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Recently released surveillance video shows a man’s bold attempt to steal a woman’s purse in front of onlookers.

This happened in September at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

The woman can be seen going up the escalator while holding onto her purse when a man walks up behind her and grabs it.

He drags the woman down the escalator as she attempts to hold onto her purse.

Police say the woman was probably followed from a bank nearby where she withdrew money from an ATM.

Houston police are asking anyone with information to contact them.