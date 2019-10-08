Groom sexually assaulted bridesmaid days before his wedding, police say

PENNSYLVANIA (NBC News) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with sexually assaulting a bridesmaid from his wife’s bridal party two days before his wedding, according to police. The wedding went on as planned.

Daniel J. Carney allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old Oregon woman Aug. 30 in a men’s locker room at the Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township following a day of rafting and paddle boarding on the Delaware River, according to the criminal complaint.

The 28-year-old was arrested a month later on Oct. 3 and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, simple assault and indecent assault, according to court records.

He was arraigned Monday in Marshalls Creek and placed on an unsecured $100,000 bail on the condition he does not have any contact with the victim, a court official told NBC News. His attorney, James Swetz, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The victim, who was in town for the Sept. 1 wedding, told state police that she had three beers and one or two vodka shots while on the rafting trip with the wedding party and other friends. According to the criminal complaint, she said she remembered being heavily intoxicated and being placed on a raft because she could not maintain her position on a paddleboard.

That’s when her memory gets hazy, she said, and that other members of the wedding party and friends told her what happened next, the complaint states. She said that when the group arrived at the Shawnee Inn at 8 p.m., she was unable to stand on her own.

Carney’s then-fiancee told him to help the victim out of the raft. The woman told police she remembered being led away from the water and waking up in the men’s locker room to find Carney biting her breast and forcefully grabbing her. She said she “blacked out” a second time and woke up minutes later to find her bikini bottoms had been removed and Carney was on top of her, the complaint alleges.

The victim said Carney’s then-fiancee walked into the locker room a short time later and began screaming at him. The victim told police she was helped out of the locker room by another bridesmaid. Police said that once the victim left the locker room, Carney got into a physical fight with his fiancee outside, according to the complaint.

The morning after the alleged assault, the victim said she learned that Carney had told people that she “followed him” into the locker room, the complaint states.

She also said Carney had called her that morning and apologized. He claimed he did not know what occurred between the two, she said. The woman said she told him she felt “extremely violated and upset” and was looking to secure surveillance footage from the hotel.

On the morning of the wedding, Carney texted the victim and asked her to be “as happy as possible” for the bride, according to the complaint. He also asked her to take the morning-after pill to prevent pregnancy. “We never did do it but would you consider taking plan b to make damn certain just in case?,” the text read in part, according to the complaint. “There is almost no chance but still. Please tell me yes I’m begging you.”

Police said they listened in on a call between Carney and the alleged victim Sept. 2, during which he told the woman that they did not have sex, but police said he admitted to sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint. He also told her he led her into the locker room and repeatedly apologized, specifically stating it was his fault, according to the complaint.

That same day, Carney told a state trooper he was extremely drunk the night of the incident and felt she had “taken advantage” of him. He later acknowledged that he grabbed the victim’s arm and pulled her into the locker room, the complaint states.

A state trooper located surveillance footage from the Inn, which showed the victim was unsteady on her feet and swaying as she walked down a hallway the night of the incident, according to the complaint. The trooper said Carney turned around and pulled the victim into the locker room. About 20 minutes later, Carney’s fiancee entered the room and Carney left, the complaint states.

Carney is next due in court Oct. 16.