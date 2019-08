(KFDX/KJTL) — A popular ice cream brand is joining the pumpkin spice craze too.

Halo top announcing the release of its new pumpkin pie flavored pints.

Sweet and creamy pumpkin ice cream is swirled together with pieces of graham cracker to mimic the crust.

The classic fall flavor coming in both original and vegan options.

Original pints pack 20 grams of protein while the vegan ones made with coconut milk will give you 12 grams.

Both varieties are only 360 calories per container.