Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Hays CISD substitute teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting Lehman High School student

National News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays CISD substitute teacher was arrested Friday after a video showing her allegedly fighting with a student surfaced online.

The video shows Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, approaching the 16-year-old sophomore girl and then punching the student in the face. The substitute then continues hitting the student as others look on in shock.

In an email to parents on Friday, Lehman High School Principal Karen Zuniga wrote:

Dear Lobos,

As a family, we share both the good news and bad news together. Today, I have to tell you about an incident that is disconcerting. 

This afternoon, we fired one of our guest teachers for hitting and fighting with a student. Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD. Additionally, the former employee was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and faces potential criminal charges. Her actions will also be reported to the Texas Education Agency. 

We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students.”

In a second statement on Friday night, the district said that during the incident, classmates of the girl alerted other adults on campus and the substitute was immediately removed from the classroom and questioned by school resource officer law enforcement agents.

“Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD,” said Lehman Principal Karen Zuniga. “We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students.” In addition to firing the substitute teacher, the district will also report the incident to the Texas Education Agency and cooperate with law enforcement investigators.

According to Hays CISD, Lankford had worked for the district since Aug. 30, when she underwent orientation training. The district says her first job in the classroom was on Sept. 13 and worked in a classroom a total of 18 times.

On Friday night, the HCSO confirmed that Lankford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She is awaiting magistration in the morning.

HCSO says the victim’s father took her to a hospital for evaluation. HCSO says this is an ongoing case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon"

WF family collects bears for Cook Children's Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF family collects bears for Cook Children's Medical Center"

Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld"

Denton Butane Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Denton Butane Fire"

Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family"

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday"

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"