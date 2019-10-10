Hearing set in Arkansas for Hunter Biden paternity case

National News

by: Kelly O'Neill

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A hearing has been set in Arkansas for the paternity case tied to the family of a Presidential hopeful.

Lunden Roberts of Independence County, Arkansas, has filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and 2020 Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Roberts claims Hunter Biden is the father of her one-year-old child, and her attorney has ordered Biden to submit a DNA test to determine the paternity.

The motion for DNA testing was extended to October 21.

An interlocutory (temporary) hearing is set for December 2 at the Independence County Courthouse, 192 East Main Street, in Batesville.

In the notice, Biden was notified of his right to be present at the hearing.

Roberts is asking that Biden pay child support, provide health insurance, and equally divide the costs of health-related expenses.

Biden has denied all allegations of paternity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."

Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank."

Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide"

Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week."

Tray’vean Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray’vean Jones"

SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn

Thumbnail for the video titled "SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn"

An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross.

Thumbnail for the video titled "An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross."

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News