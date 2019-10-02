1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Heat closes Ohio schools

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Unseasonably hot weather is forcing some Ohio schools to shut their doors.

In Tipp City, both Broadway and Nevin Coppock elementary schools will dismiss students two hours early again Tuesday, just as they did Monday, according to school officials.

According to Tina Smith, principal of Broadway Elementary School, most of the classrooms there are on the building’s second floor, which can get quite warm.

On hot days like Monday, a janitor comes in at 5 a.m. to open the windows and turn on all the fans, Smith said.

According to the Tipp City school district, Broadway and Nevin Coppock elementary schools are without air conditioning in most rooms, and it’s not feasible to add it to all classrooms, so both schools dismiss students early when administrators decide the temperatures are too high.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"

SW Pkwy injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pkwy injury"

Chicken Box closed last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicken Box closed last week"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News