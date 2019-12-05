Help local non-profits this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can help two local non-profits Thursday night as well, during Christmas at the Winery.

Horseshoe Bend Cellars is hosting the fundraiser that will benefit area non-profits including The Kitchen, and P.E.T.S. Spay and Neuter clinic.

The VIP tour is from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and will include a tour of the holiday-decorated rooms as well as some wine and appetizers.

You also have the opportunity to tour the vineyard on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for this weekend are $5 including tax for an adult, while children 12-years-old and younger get in free.



Hospice of Wichita Falls still needs your help during their Tree of Lights Campaign.

The fundraiser is for the non-profit organization which provides care, support, education, and resources to those facing a life-threatening illness along with their families.

The annual fundraising goal this year is $275,000.

If they meet the goal, the star will be relit on December 13.

You can make contributions at United Market Street or at the Hospice office at 4909 Johnson Road.