Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Help local non-profits this holiday season

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can help two local non-profits Thursday night as well, during Christmas at the Winery.

Horseshoe Bend Cellars is hosting the fundraiser that will benefit area non-profits including The Kitchen, and P.E.T.S. Spay and Neuter clinic.

The VIP tour is from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and will include a tour of the holiday-decorated rooms as well as some wine and appetizers.

You also have the opportunity to tour the vineyard on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for this weekend are $5 including tax for an adult, while children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Hospice of Wichita Falls still needs your help during their Tree of Lights Campaign.

The fundraiser is for the non-profit organization which provides care, support, education, and resources to those facing a life-threatening illness along with their families.

The annual fundraising goal this year is $275,000.

If they meet the goal, the star will be relit on December 13.

You can make contributions at United Market Street or at the Hospice office at 4909 Johnson Road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story