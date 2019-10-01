1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Heroic dog saves owner from fire

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Bubba the boxer knew exactly what to do Sunday night when his owner’s Holiday, Florida home filled up with smoke.

He jumped up from his favorite sleeping spot in the living room and raced to her bedroom door, paws sliding on the hardwood floors in the hallway.

Laverne Dillion says her iPad caught fire while it was charging. She was sound asleep when it happened and had no idea just how dire the situation was until the clever canine barreled through the threshold to wake her.

Dillion immediately woke up as Bubba nipped at her hand, urging her to get out of bed.

“You know, he scared me,” she says. “He came through that door like he was a gorilla. He knew I was in trouble.”

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"

Bingo is back in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo is back in WF"

Trump Rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump Rally in Dallas"

What The Tech: hearing aid technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: hearing aid technology"

More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage"

WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention"

Social Media Day helps students with marketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media Day helps students with marketing"

WFISD School Board adopts new tax rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD School Board adopts new tax rate"

Former senator, Republican party members react to Rep. Thornberry's decision to not seek re-election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former senator, Republican party members react to Rep. Thornberry's decision to not seek re-election"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News