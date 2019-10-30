Highway Dedicated to DPS Sergeant William “Karl” Keesee

Breaking News
ABILENE (KFDX/KTJL) — A section of U.S. Highway 84 was dedicated in honor of Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Highway Patrol Sergeant William ‘Karl’ Keesee in Goldthwaite on Tuesday.

At 10:00 a.m., a ceremony took place at Goldthwaite High School honoring fallen Highway Patrol Sergeant William ‘Karl’ Keesee, who died in the line of duty on October 29, 2015. 

Mills County Judge Ed Smith signed the County Commissioner’s resolution granting the memorial designation “DPS Sgt. William ‘Karl’ Keesee Memorial Highway” on the section of US 84 from CR 100 to FM 1029.

Guest speakers were Texas DPS Northwest Regional Director Joe Longway, State Representative District 59 J.D. Sheffield, Texas Highway Patrol Chief Ron Joy, and Sergeant Keesee’s son Trooper Karlton Keesee.

Attending the ceremony were members of Sgt. Keesee’s family and close friends, representatives from the Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Transportation, local officials and members of the student body from Goldthwaite High School.

