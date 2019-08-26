Hit-and-run captured on camera

National News
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KUSA) — Colorado’s Denver Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into two people in a busy area of Lower Downtown over the weekend.

Officers responded to a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday near Coors Field. A short time later, a vehicle in the area struck two people and fled the scene, police said.

A graphic video from the scene appears to show a silver vehicle barreling through the intersection before hitting the two pedestrians and driving off. According to DPD, both victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News