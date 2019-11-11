Holiday greetings to troops challenge

(KFDX/KJTL) — Roughly 200,000 U.S. Troops are deployed, and many will be spending Thanksgiving and Christmas away from their families.

Wind your way through the stacks and sacks, boxes and bins, along the trail of bails of mail, and you’ll find a Laura Landerman-Garber in her Hollis workshop.

16 years ago, she enlisted her family in sending holiday greetings to troops.

Two years ago she set a goal. 5,000 cards for everyone on board an aircraft carrier. She got triple that amount, so she formed the non-profit, ‘Holiday Cards 4 Our Military NH Challenge’ to help with the postage and asked students across the state to sign on.

“The message that we want to give to our warriors. To our freedom fighters, who are far away from home.”

50,000 cards went out last year, and this year the challenge reached every state. So far 30 states and Canada have sent in more than 100,000 cards.

This box just arrived from schools in Hawaii. “Look at all these cards. This is amazing. Look at Santa on the beach.”

And since it’s primary season, ’tis the season to get all the candidates involved in writing cards.

Laura’s audio:”Here’s bernie. Here’s Elizabeth Warren. Here’s Governor Sununu.

It’s kind of look our own little first in the nation. Right? We started this right here inNew Hampshire. We’re fierce you know? We’re small in size but we’re so large in heart.”

All this holiday spirit ships out in one week.

If you would like to see how you can get involved with the non-profit, click here.