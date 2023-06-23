(NEXSTAR) – Nearly 1.2 million Honda vehicles in the U.S. are being recalled because the rearview camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The affected models are 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles.

The automaker says a faulty coaxial cable connector can prevent the rearview image from appearing on the display.

Dealers will replace the cable harness and install a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector free of charge, the company says.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to affected owners on July 24. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for the recall are EEL and ZEM.

Drivers can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.