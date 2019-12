WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The house will hold a hearing on paid family and medical leave Tuesday.

The purpose of the hearing is to examine the lack of access to paid family and medical leave under current federal law, as well as the need for a comprehensive national program in the U.S.

Despite broad public support, the U.S. is one of only two nations in the world that does not provide any form of paid leave.

Congress has yet to enact a comprehensive national paid family and medical leave program.