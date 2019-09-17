Houston activist invited ICE to a community meeting, now he’s facing deportation

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston activist will remain in custody after being detained by immigration authorities for being in the country illegally. Roland Gramajo was celebrated by locals for his work helping immigrants.

He even went as far as inviting ICE to a town hall to address people’s concerns about immigration raids. But now some are wondering if that invitation led to his arrest.

Roland Gramajo has quietly lived in Houston with his wife and 5 children for most of the last 25 years. An undocumented immigrant who never lived in the shadows, instead spent the last 15 years working as an outspoken immigrant rights activist.

He’s a fixture in the Guatemalan immigrant community and now his family fears they’ll be torn apart.

Reporter Ed Lavendara: How worried are you about the future?”

Magaly Quicano, Roland Gramajo’s wife: “a lot. I mean, I can’t imagine. I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”

This month, Gramajo was arrested by immigration and customs enforcement just days after he organized a town hall meeting to tamp down fears about immigration raids. ICE says the arrest was part of a routine operation based on an anonymous tip to remove Gramajo, who had re-entered the US illegally.

Ed: “ICE also says he has no regard for US laws, that he was basically living a lie the entire time he was living here in the united states. How do you react to that?”

Raed Gonzalez, Roland Gramajo’s attorney: “he didn’t come back to become a criminal. He didn’t come back to do anything illegal. He wanted to support his family. Is there a crime in that?”

In 1999, at age 19, Gramajo was convicted of a misdemeanor burglary charge. He was deported 6 years later in 2004. With his family in Houston, Gramajo illegally re-entered the United States a few months later and settled into a normal life.

“I, Sylvester Turner hereby proclaim May 17, 2018, as Roland Omar Gramajo Reyes day in Houston, Texas. Congratulations to you, brother (clapping).”

Family and friends say Roland Gramajo is a beloved member of the Houston community. He was honored by the city of Houston for being an outstanding community leader.



Gramajo: “please, keep helping us and don’t give your back, don’t turn your back on us, we are immigrants and we need help. If you guys support us, we will continue to do great things for our beautiful city.”

Prosecutors and ICE officials say Gramajo has spent the last 15 years living a double life and has no legal status to remain in the United States, but other immigrant rights activists fear the Trump administration is targeting outspoken critics.

Ed: “ICE officials are saying that they don’t target anybody based on their advocacy or any kind of criticism of the agency, do you believe that? Immigrant rights activist, Cesar Espinosa: “we want to believe these are coincidences, unfortunately, the more and more we see them, the more we feel that some people who are speaking out against the administration or ICE are being targeted by those same agencies.”

Ed: “what do you want people to know about Roland?

Quicano: “that he’s not a criminal, he’s a good man. He’s a good father. He likes to help and I mean, a lot of people know about it.”