Firefighters battle large structure fire in South Austin

AUSTIN (Fox 7 Austin) — The Austin Fire Department says a large structure fire in South Austin is now under control.

The fire started at around 4 a.m. near Banister Lane and US 290.

AFD officials say that the fire started at a three story condo complex that’s under construction. The fire spread to a nearby parking lot as well as nearby apartment complexes.

So far there have been no reports of any injuries but officials say a number of cars and some apartment units in the apartment complexes were destroyed.

Power poles in the area also caught on fire and Austin Energy says that about 1,000 customers were without power as of 5:30 a.m.

A FOX 7 Austin traffic camera shows the smoke and crews in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.