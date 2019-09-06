Ice protesters block streets, 12 arrested

BOSTON (CNN) — Immigration advocates blocked streets and caused gridlock during the Thursday evening commute in Boston. When it was all over, police had made a dozen arrests on trespassing charges.

Commuters in downtown Boston didn’t have to attend Thursday evening’s protest of ice detention facilities, the protest came to them.

Hundreds of singing, chanting protesters marched at least a couple miles on the street, blocking all traffic.

“You (bleep) people are morons!”

It certainly grabbed attention?

Man on street said, “I mean it inconveniences people so it gets the message out.

MOS: “Sometimes you have to make a statement. That’s a statement, so that’s good.

But some drivers wondered whether it punished regular people more than certain Boston companies.

MOS: “It’s rush hour, there’s only one way. Take some other way around.”

MOS: “I’m trying to pick up my wife from the hospital.

It’s that proximity to MGH, that worried some bystanders.

You can see in the distance here the flashing lights of an ambulance momentarily stopped in traffic as the large crowd blocked an intersection.

“Being so close to the hospital… Sick people and emergencies.”

Boston police, who walked the route, quickly worked to clear the crowd for the multiple emergency vehicles that needed to pass.

Protesters refused to divulge their route to police, even in their efforts to keep the crowd on foot and confused drivers safe.

At the end of the march, protesters sat and sang inside the amazon office in Cambridge.

According to the organization, never again, they’re protesting private companies doing business with ice.