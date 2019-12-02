Impact of deer baiting ban felt by northern Michigan stores

MICHIGAN (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2019 firearm deer hunting season has officially come to an end in Michigan.

This was the first season where hunters weren’t able to bait deer in the lower peninsula.

The Natural Resource Commission banned baiting in certain areas in hopes to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease.

For businesses, like the Ellsworth Farmer Exchange, not being able to sell deer bait has had a real impact on their bottom lines.

Ron Aldrich said “our business money-wise is down about 60 to 75 percent because at the time of year was a large portion. For example, last year during hunting season, we would sell 18, 19 tons of corn a week. This year, we’re lucky to sell one ton.”

It’s too early to tell what impact the baiting ban has had on hunter’s success in the field, but lawmakers have already introduced legislation in Lansing to try and repeal the ban.