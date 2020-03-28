1  of  3
Breaking News
Fort Sill confirms third case of COVID-19 as family member of active-duty Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at Fort Sill Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Infant among 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois; Nearly 3,500 cases reported

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — An infant in the state has died related to COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker announced Saturday.

The state now has 3,491 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths after the governor announced 465 new cases of the virus Saturday. 13 more deaths were announced, including an infant and a state worker.

The infant lived in Cook County.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low. Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital. 3,000 hospital beds will be installed by the end of April.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News