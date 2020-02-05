Iowa releases partial caucus results

IOWA (NBC News) — One day after Iowa’s Democratic caucuses, the results are still unclear.

The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results late Tuesday evening, a sampling of votes from just over 60 percent of the state’s precincts.

“We have been working day and night to make sure these results are accurate,” state party chairman Troy Price said.

According to officials, the app that was supposed to transmit results, didn’t perform properly, forcing them to count votes by hand.

