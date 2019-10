Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

(FOX NEWS) — A deceased Irish prankster, Defense Forces Veteran Shay Bradley, pulled one last joke on his family, as a pre-recorded message was played at his funeral.

In the message, Bradley is heard calling out as if he was stuck in his coffin.

Those at the funeral were laughing and crying at the man’s darkly humorous prank.

Bradley’s daughter said it was his dying wish to leave the pre-recorded message.