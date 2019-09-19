Irving Police investigate report of armed man at middle school

*Police update expected at about 9:30 a.m. Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

IRVING (NBC NEWS) — Stephen F. Austin Middle School in the Irving Independent School District is on lockdown Thursday morning after a report of an armed man on campus, police say.

The Irving Police Department said the school was placed on lockdown and is being searched.

Officials have not said where the report of the armed man came from. Irving police are expected to provide an update at 9:30 a.m.

In social media posts, police asked parents who want to meet their children to wait at the Pierce Early Childhood School at 901 North Britain Road.

No further details were immediately available.