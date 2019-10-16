It’s official: Bra chain for breast cancer awareness breaks Guinness world record

National News

by: Courtney Carter

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) —  A North Smithfield woman who’s been collecting donated bras for about a decade to support breast cancer awareness broke a Guinness world record in the process.

The judge authenticated the chain Wednesday.

Jennifer Jolicoeur and a group of volunteers have spent the past several days at the soccer fields at River’s Edge Recreation Complex in Woonsocket, hooking bras together to create a chain.

To break the record they needed to go over 166,000 bras, the group hit a little over 200,000.

Jolicoeur said breast cancer survivors, those who have lost family to the disease, and even complete strangers coming off the nearby bike path helped create the chain.

But Jolicoeur says her mission is bigger than breaking a Guinness World Record. She said it’s about breast cancer awareness.

“You know, you just want to do something. You feel helpless. Like what can I do to help raise awareness? What can I do to start a conversation for people to go get checked, get their mammograms?”

