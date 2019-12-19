It’s official: President Trump impeached

President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, has officially been impeached by the House of Representatives after a day of dramatic debating on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The impeachment vote on Article I regarding obstruction of Congress, which was largely on party lines, marks the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached, following the impeachments of Andrew Johnson in March of 1868 and Bill Clinton on Dec. 19, 1998. Neither Johnson nor Clinton were removed from office by the U.S. Senate.

A third president, Richard Nixon, resigned from the executive office on Aug. 9, 1974, amid the Watergate scandal that started in 1972 rather than face an impeachment vote.

The second article of impeachment, abuse of power, is still being voted on by the House. It’s also expected to pass largely along party lines.

The impeachment process started after a whistleblower raised concerns about Trump’s July call with the president of Ukraine.