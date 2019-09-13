“It’s okay to not be okay” – roadside vegetable stand raises suicide awareness

National News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NBC) — Korie Leitten loves living in the country near Strykersville, New York. It’s quiet, calming, and peaceful.

She loves the silence but recognizes that silence isn’t always a good thing.

Leitten knows it’s not always easy to talk about mental health and suicide. She also knows all too well what it’s like to have someone close take his own life.

She’s only 23 and already knows three people who committed suicide.

“No one really expected it because he had such a bright personality, and he was such a funny kid,” Leitten says, speaking of her late cousin.

A makeshift roadside produce stand isn’t necessarily the place you’d expect to start a conversation about mental health, but that’s where Leitten is spreading her message.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News