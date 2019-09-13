“It’s okay to not be okay” – roadside vegetable stand raises suicide awareness

NEW YORK (NBC) — Korie Leitten loves living in the country near Strykersville, New York. It’s quiet, calming, and peaceful.

She loves the silence but recognizes that silence isn’t always a good thing.

Leitten knows it’s not always easy to talk about mental health and suicide. She also knows all too well what it’s like to have someone close take his own life.

She’s only 23 and already knows three people who committed suicide.

“No one really expected it because he had such a bright personality, and he was such a funny kid,” Leitten says, speaking of her late cousin.

A makeshift roadside produce stand isn’t necessarily the place you’d expect to start a conversation about mental health, but that’s where Leitten is spreading her message.

