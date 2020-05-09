1  of  4
Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, source tells CNN

National News
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, is interviewed by the Associated Press, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Rabat, Morocco. Trump is in Morocco promoting a global economic program for women. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The assistant, who works in a personal capacity for US President Donald Trump’s daughter, has not been around Ivanka Trump in several weeks.

She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution, the source said.

She was not symptomatic. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative on Friday, the person familiar with the matter told CNN. 

White House cases: Donald Trump confirmed Friday that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive.

One of Donald Trump’s personal valets tested positive on Thursday.

