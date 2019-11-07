1  of  3
"Jaws Of Life" free NC toddler stuck in shopping cart

NORTH CAROLINA (NBC News) — A Charlotte mom is searching for a woman she’s calling an angel after the woman stopped to help her and her daughter during a bizarre incident in a Harris Teeter grocery store.

Virginia Moore says she was shopping with her 3-year-old daughter Saturday.

“It was supposed to be a quick five-minute shopping trip,” Moore said. “So I was like, you don’t need your seatbelt, we’re just going to be in and out.”

Then what was supposed to be a quick trip to the grocery store turned into a lesson that will last a lifetime.

“I turned around for like all of a second and she has somehow wedged herself under the race car seat,” Moore said. “I think what happened is she dropped her cookie into the basket where her feet are and she bent down to try and get the cookie, and so when she bent down her knee got jammed underneath the green seat.”

Moore says Harris Teeter employees first tried disassembling the cart with tools.

When that didn’t work, firefighters at nearby Charlotte Fire Department Fire Station 9 answered the call, arriving with the jaws of life.

