Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
Johns Hopkins offers live, interactive map of global coronavirus cases

(WJHL) A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 242,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported globally with more than 81,000 in China. Italy has the second most with more than 40,000 – jumping 10,000 from Wednesday.

The United States has more than 13,000 reported positive cases of the disease.

More than 9,800 deaths have been reported globally, with more than 3,200 in China.

More than 84,000 people have contracted the disease and recovered from it, the dashboard shows.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the map is maintained in near real time via manual and automated updates.

Professor Lauren Gardner and graduate student Ensheng Dong created the dashboard and shared it publicly for the first time Jan. 22. It uses data from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, and reports from the media, healthcare facilities and medical professionals, according to the Johns Hopkins website.

You can access the community center HERE.

