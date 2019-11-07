1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse

National News
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump walks into the East Room of the White House to speak about his judicial appointments, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

Judge Saliann Scarpulla also signed off on an agreement Thursday to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.

A request for comment was emailed to Trump’s lawyer.

New York’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

Attorney General Letitia James had been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president. Scarpulla cut that amount to $2 million.

Foundation lawyers have previously said the lawsuit is politically motivated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"

Botched birthday cake triggers social media war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Botched birthday cake triggers social media war"

New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open."

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19"

The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season."

Lawton shooting victim identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton shooting victim identified"

Midwestern Pkwy fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midwestern Pkwy fatality"

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls"

What the Tech: Venmo mistakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Venmo mistakes"

IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success

Thumbnail for the video titled "IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success"