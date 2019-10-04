“Junior Detectives” rescue missing woman

(KCRA) — A group of “junior detectives” helped Roseville, California police find a missing 97-year-old woman.

Roseville police posted a plea to Facebook Monday night while they searched for Glenneta Belford.

“I just wanted to help,” said 10-year-old Logan Hultman. “I like helping, except if it’s with chores.”

Logan and Makenna Rogers grabbed their bikes and their friends, determined to find the woman. But when Logan took a fall from his bike, the team took a break.

“My medic brother helped me,” Logan said. “He put some Band-Aids on my wounds.”

Logan’s brother is a 13-year-old Boy Scout who happened to have a first-aid kit in his room.

Even with the injury, the kids didn’t give up their search. After a quick dinner, they got back on the streets.

