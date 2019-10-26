Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s funeral arrangements announced

National News

by: Emma Simmons

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday morning funeral arrangements were announced for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a Birmingham toddler who was murdered after being abducted from a birthday party on Oct. 12.

McKinney’s funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Christian Ministry, where her mother previously attended services.

Christopher Lauren Flowers and Decor announced the funeral arrangements for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney with information on how to contribute a gift to the family.

On behalf of The McKinney and The Thomas family,They would like to extend their love and gratitude to each and every…

Posted by Christopher Lauren Flowers and Decor on Friday, October 25, 2019

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary following her funeral.

According to a warrant read aloud in court, McKinney died of asphyxiation on Oct 12. Her remains were found in a landfill, Birmingham Police revealed in a press conference Tuesday night. The two suspects charged in her murder, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, were denied bond. Both are due back in court Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to contribute toward the child’s funeral and burial expenses may visit RememberingCupcake.com, a site set up in partnership with the City of Birmingham.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

