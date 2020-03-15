Breaking News
Wichita Falls cancels St. Patrick’s Day Festival
1  of  10
Closings & Delays
97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Downtown Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Festival Green Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day United Regional Healthy You Advantage

Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

National News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Kroger announced that starting Sunday, March 15, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future, spokeswoman Amy McCormick said Saturday.

The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.

Kroger is the second supermarket chain to announce altered hours due to the coronavirus. Earlier Saturday, Giant Eagle announced a similar move.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News