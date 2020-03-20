Breaking News
Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NBA teams have been testing players and staff for the novel coronavirus as it continues to spread worldwide.

Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, along with a player from the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers sent out an update regarding the players to Twitter. The players aren’t showing any symptoms and are currently under quarantine.

Celtics’ Marcus Smart was tested after being exposed to a known positive coronavirus case. Smart isn’t showing any symptoms and has been isolation for several days.

He released a video to Twitter with a message.

The player will continue to be in isolation while being monitored by medical staff. The Celtics are waiting on other test results and say they will communicate them as they become available.

About an hour prior to the news being released from Los Angeles and Boston, the Philadelphia 76ers announced three members of their organization tested positive.

Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, was the first known NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. The NBA suspended all games shortly after.

