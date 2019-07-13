Las Vegas security guard files charges against Ezekiel Elliott; report

DALLAS (NBC DFW)—The story of Ezekiel Elliott’s incident in Las Vegas earlier this offseason continues.
According to Enzo Marino of Fox 5 Las Vegas (KVVU-TV), EDC security guard Kyle Johnson has pressed charges with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department against the Cowboys running back following the alleged assault that took place May 19 in which Elliott appeared to bump Johnson backward into a metal fence.
The NFL said earlier this month that Elliott would not be punished for the incident.