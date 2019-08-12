Las Vegas terror plot busted

National News

by: Antonio Castelan

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is in custody after allegedly plotting terrorist attacks on synagogues and LGBTQ bars.

Federal authorities say, Conor Climo, 23, plotted to kill Jews and members of the LGBTQ community.

On Thursday, FBI agents raided Climo’s home. Authorities say they found bomb-making materials in Climo’s bedroom along with an AR-15 style rifle.

They also discovered notebooks of attack sketches on Las Vegas synagogues. A federal affidavit says Climo wanted an eight-team platoon to help with the synagogue shooting.

Neighbor Alicia Miloradobich says she was well aware of Climo before the FBI raid happened.

“He kind of kept to himself for the most part. I never saw him with anybody, friends or anything like that,” she said.

“He was very anti a lot of different groups. You know anti-Black Lives Matter, anti-Semitic,” Miloradobich added.

Prosecutors say Climo was communicating with white supremacists through online encrypted conversations.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News