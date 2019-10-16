‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave

National News

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

DUBLIN (NEXSTAR) – An Irish military veteran wanted to make his family laugh, not cry at his funeral.

And loved ones were shocked to hear the voice of Shay Bradley calling out from his coffin. Bradley could be heard screaming “let me out” from his grave.

Mourners couldn’t help but laugh as they heard it.

My dad's dieing wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear 😉 and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever 😘😘#shayslastlaugh

Posted by Andrea Bradley on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Friends and family say Bradley recorded the video before he died, and he would be overjoyed to see how many smiles and laughs it caused.

His daughter, Andrea Bradley, wrote on Facebook: “My dad’s dieing wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear 😉 and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever 😘😘#shayslastlaugh

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Pure Horror: Blood flood fills Iowa family's basement!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pure Horror: Blood flood fills Iowa family's basement!"

Fighting For Their Flag: Family Takes On HOA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fighting For Their Flag: Family Takes On HOA"

Animals taken from Iowa Park home, Silent clips, compiled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park home, Silent clips, compiled"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid8"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid7"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid6"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid5"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid4"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid3"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid2"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid1"

Near drowning: 4-year-old saves drowning sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "Near drowning: 4-year-old saves drowning sister"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News