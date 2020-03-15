LIST: States that have closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Some states have taken the extraordinary step of closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers.

Illinois and Ohio’s governors were first to make the announcements on Sunday. Leaders in both states feel taking the extreme measure is necessary to stall the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a running list of states that have closed off restaurants and their respective regulations:

California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, nightclubs, wineries, & breweries to close, according to KTLA.

Restaurants will be allowed to stay open but will be asked to decrease occupancy by 50% to keep people farther away from each other, Newsom said at a news conference.

Connecticut

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that restaurants in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will only be open for takeout.

Illinois

All bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers as of end of business Monday night, through March 30, according to WGN.

“As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that experts say will keep people safe,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb said bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close for in-person dining, Fox 59 reported. Delivery and takeout services are still allowed through the end of March, according to the governor’s office.

Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all Kentucky restaurants and bars to close to in-person traffic. Takeout will still be an option.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the shutdown of all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms in Maryland, effective at 5 p.m. Monday.

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker announced a ban on eating in restaurants and bars in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus concerns, WWLP reported.

Take-away and delivery services won’t be affected by the rules, nor will grocery stores or pharmacies.

Michigan

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be ordering bars to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service in Michigan Monday, according to WOOD-TV.

Under the order, takeout and delivery will still be allowed.

Whitmer said it’s too early to say how long the order will be in place.

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced all restaurants and bars in the state will close at 9 p.m. Sunday, except to carry out, drive-thru and delivery food and drink service, according to WCMH.

DeWine said he came to the decision after being contacted by citizens around the state sharing photos and stories of crowded bars Saturday night, despite warnings of social distancing and the governor’s edict limiting crowds to no larger than 100 people.

Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered bars and restaurants to only offer takeout or delivery. The new regulations begin Monday at midnight.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s governor ordered all restaurants, bars, coffee shops to shut down to in-person diners until March 30, drive-thru and delivery services can remain open, according to WPRI.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee plans to issue an emergency declaration on Monday that would close restaurants, bars and some entertainment facilities to public visitors.

Restaurants will be able to provide take-out and delivery options. However, there will be no in-person dining.

This story will continue to be updated as additional states take action.