LUBBOCK: FBI investigating NAAG Pathology Labs

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — NAAG is the company in charge of the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office. It’s been under the state’s microscope for months.

Lubbock County Judge, Curtis Parrish says, “We all kind of have a little bit of bad taste- I mean this has really kind of dominated what we do here.”

After lawsuits, accusations of ‘body snatching’ and tears, NAAG pathology has chosen to leave Lubbock after a year.

Judge Parrish says, “There was a lot of controversy obviously, our district attorney was having issues in some of the cases she was working on. No, it’s not surprising at all and I think that was a good decision made by them and by us to go a different route as of October first.”

Judge Parrish says until someone new is hired the ME’s office will remain open and will get help from Tarrant county, and visiting pathologists to perform autopsies.

Judge Parrish says, “I don’t know if this is a long term plan, it’s certainly going to meet the needs of Lubbock county today. We will be examining if this is going to be good for Lubbock county in the long term.”

Judge Parrish says moving forward, he wants an ME That can connect with the community.

Judge Parrish says, “I think the one thing that I need is somebody that can be a strong administrator one, but second also to be almost the face of media. Examing services that there is a need for the public to feel confident in the medical examiner.”