Lubbock PD: 6-year-old, grandmother shot in Friday night incident

At 8:31 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired at 5012 38th St. Upon arrival, officers learned that a six (6) year old male had been shot. They learned that the victim and three other family members were in the residence when an unknown suspect(s) fired a weapon through the front living room window striking the child and his grandmother. The child was transported to UMC by EMS where he remains in critical condition. The grandmother suffered a minor injury and was treated and released at the scene by EMS.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene and continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Detective Madrigal at 806-300-6685.



