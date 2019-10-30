Lucky dog survives wild ride

Breaking News
NEW YORK (NBC News) — When the Hernas Veterinary Clinic in Schenectady, New York got a call for a dog hit by a car, they were ready for anything. When they heard the special circumstances of the case, they feared the worst. However, little Coco defied the odds.

The young Shiba Inu has a shattered elbow, but her injuries could have been much worse.

She was hit by a car and stuck in its bumper.

“I couldn’t believe she survived, to be honest,” said the clinic’s Noella LaFreniere.

“It was like the perfect fit. She fit perfectly in that bumper and came out alive and it’s shocking to us. Working with the animals all these years, it’s shocking. She’s very lucky,” she said.

Police say a driver hit Coco at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

“Saw something coming into the road, thought it was a ball, possibly an animal, struck it,” said Rotterdam Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Collins. “Stopped, checked, realized there was some damage to her vehicle, but didn’t realize that the dog had been embedded almost into the front grill or front scoop of the car.”

Police say it was about an hour and many miles later that the driver pulled over when she heard noises.

