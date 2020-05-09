Magician Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dead at 75 from COVID-19 complications

1  of  4
FOX News — Roy Horn, who found fame as one half of the Siegfried & Roy duo of Las Vegas-based magicians, has died. He was 75. A spokesman for the duo said Horn died Friday due to complications related to COVID-19.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Fischbacher’s statement continued. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

