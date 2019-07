Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Southern California

UPDATE: An earthquake that struck Wednesday morning in the Mojave Desert rattling a large swath of Southern California was also felt in neighboring Nevada. It was not immediately known if it caused major damage or injuries.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room light sway.

There are no immediate reports of damage. The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

