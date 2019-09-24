Make-A-Wish kid gives back

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WISCONSIN (NBC NEWS) — As more than 100 golfers drove by in their golf carts for a charity event Monday, 10-year-old Quinn Larson waved to each of them.

“He loves people; he loves kids,” said Quinn’s mom, Amy Larson.

The golfers gathered at Island View Golf Club in Waconia, Minnesota to help raise money for an inclusive playground in their community. The idea started with Quinn and his family.

“It’s absolutely incredible how far he’s come,” Larson said.

In 2014 just before Quinn turned five years old, he fell from a two-story window.

“He had a traumatic brain injury and then six months after that he ended up with meningitis. He lost pretty much all of his functions,” Larson recalled.

Quinn began to gain some of those functions back, including his ability to walk but playgrounds have always been a challenge.

“He has cochlear implants and going down a regular slide with cochlear implants can short them out so then you have to take them completely out,” Larson said.

So when Make-A-Wish gifted Quinn with $5,000 in 2017, he and his family chose to donate the money to the city of Waconia to help fund an inclusive playground.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry"

Meet Elias, clear the shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Elias, clear the shelter"

National voter registration day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National voter registration day"

WF house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF house fire"

Johnston co double fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Johnston co double fatality"

Stephens Co fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stephens Co fatal"

Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop"

9th annual golf fore habitat tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual golf fore habitat tournament"

Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19"

Wichita Falls lake levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls lake levels"

Boil order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boil order"

Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News