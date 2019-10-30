Man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts on 20 men, bathe in bleach

National News

by: Daniel Smithson

Posted: / Updated:

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man accused of forcing a woman to perform sexual acts on several men was arrested Saturday.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says 50-year-old John Chess Foster, for the last three years, has facilitated sexual encounters between the woman and more than 20 different men. The report says while on meth, Foster forced the woman to sit naked, and then told her what sexual acts to perform on the men. She would later be forced to take a bathe in bleach, according to the report.

Deputies detail in the report a mentally and physically abusive relationship between Foster and the woman.

Foster was charged with sex trafficking, sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of battery. He is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WF art museum opens Art Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF art museum opens Art Express"

Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures"

Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures"

Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown"

4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project"

WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs"

WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week"

WFPD: Traffic stop leads to ID theft arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Traffic stop leads to ID theft arrest"

Weather Wednesday 10/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Wednesday 10/30"

DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified"

Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride"

A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats."